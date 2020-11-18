Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.