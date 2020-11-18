Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,636 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magna International by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.62, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.