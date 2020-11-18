Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,541,000 after acquiring an additional 424,231 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of USIG opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

