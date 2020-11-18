Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter.

IBDR opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.