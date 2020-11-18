Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,337,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 93,778 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,197,000 after buying an additional 79,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.60.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.