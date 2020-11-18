Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 14,410 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,042 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.33. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

