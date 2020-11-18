Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,001 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000.

BSJK opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

