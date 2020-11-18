Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,650 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

