Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,581 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 487.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $51.19.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.