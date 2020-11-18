Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,981 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $198.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.50. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.