Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Middlesex Water worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

