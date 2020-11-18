Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,462,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 722,405 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 78,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 786,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 134,740 shares during the period.

PSLV stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

