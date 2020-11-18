Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of UGI worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UGI by 11.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 177,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $45.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

