Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 657,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,245,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

