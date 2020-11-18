Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 148,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

NYSE FE opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

