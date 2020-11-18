Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

BSJL opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

