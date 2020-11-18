Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST opened at $286.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.46. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

