Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 628,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

