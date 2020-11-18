Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $45,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 260,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,953 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $175.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.