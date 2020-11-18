Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 808.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE QSR opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.