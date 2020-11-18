Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $860,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.