Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,621,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPAR opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.