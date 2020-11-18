Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,659 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 521.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $298,000.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

