Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 398 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in American International Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 492,156 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.