Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 217,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 29.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 56.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.