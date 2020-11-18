Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,660 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,126,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 316,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,576,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,612.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

NYSE ELAN opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.64, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

