Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $150.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.98. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.