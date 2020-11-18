Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

