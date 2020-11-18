Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.67% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88.

