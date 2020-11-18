Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.06. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

