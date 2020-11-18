Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.53% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

