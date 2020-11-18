Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.52% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $717,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $57.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97.

