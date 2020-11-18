Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

JAZZ opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,371. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

