JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 7.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 18,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart bought 16,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,044.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,048 shares of company stock worth $1,779,270 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

