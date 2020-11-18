JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

JBGS opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 284.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,346. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,270 in the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

