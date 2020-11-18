Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

AHCO opened at $29.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.58 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,090,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 495,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

