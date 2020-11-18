Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 81.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 304.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

