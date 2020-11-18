Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Underperform

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.56. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 47.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

ACB stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

