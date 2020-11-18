Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,085 shares of company stock worth $127,248,712. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

