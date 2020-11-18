Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,457 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 966,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 525,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

