Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Topcon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Topcon in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Topcon stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Topcon has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

