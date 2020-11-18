Jeffrey Weissmann Sells 55,892 Shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Stock

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. National General Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of National General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National General by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National General by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

