Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

