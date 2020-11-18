Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

