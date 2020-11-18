Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,494 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Johnson & Johnson worth $909,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.