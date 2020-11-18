Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,443 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,443 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,235.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MORN opened at $204.44 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $215.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 19.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

