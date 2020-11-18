Josh Silverman Sells 46,784 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $6,076,773.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,904.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,461,597.90.

On Friday, November 6th, Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $285,253.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $10,361,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $9,962,400.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

