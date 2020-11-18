JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $18.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.23 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 150,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $2,650,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,634 shares of company stock valued at $18,318,899 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

