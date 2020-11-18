Keh Shew Lu Sells 10,315 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,732 shares in the company, valued at $28,677,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96.

On Thursday, October 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $3,607,464.96.

On Monday, October 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $525,868.20.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,861,695.29.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $507,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $868,208.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $67.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Diodes by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

