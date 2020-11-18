Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,600 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNX stock opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $159.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.